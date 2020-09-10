Episode 1: Data-centric or data deluge – reality bites for the CIO
Episode 1 contributors
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)
Karl Hoods
An experienced CIO, who has successfully led and transformed technology and digital functions in high profile and challenging environments, Karl is commercially focused, with strong stakeholder management skills and a track record of creating visions and strategies to maximise the contribution of technology to the organisation. His particular interest is in emerging technology and its application within organisations to support true transformation.
Digital Readiness Institute
Ade McCormack
Ade’s extensive experience covers many organisations, countries and industries. A former technologist, today he is focused on public and private sector leadership and transformation. He has worked with MIT and Cambridge University on executive education, written six books on digital age matters and was a former opinion columnist with the Financial Times and CIO magazine, in both cases focusing on digital age leadership.
AppsFlyer
Chily Fachler
Chily is a CIO 100 MBA-qualified IT and E-commerce Director with a proven track record of success within IT, Retail and E-commerce. He has a strong IT operational leadership focus with strategic project deployment management experience. He is results orientated, entrepreneurial and profit-focused, with system implementation, process change and people management skills.
J Gold Associates
Jack Gold
Jack is Founder and President at J Gold Associates, a technology industry analyst firm. He has over 45 years of experience in the computer and electronics industries, including computer design, semiconductors, imaging, multimedia, technical computing, consumer electronics, software development and manufacturing systems.