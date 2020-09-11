Episode 3: It’s time to unlock the potential of data

If data really is the new oil, it’s time for organisations to get the value out of it. But how exactly do they do that? Ultimately it comes down to planning and strategy – and that’s where CIOs come in.

The role of CIOs is to get a handle on their data and to do so in an increasingly complex IT architecture, they need a data strategy that offers a holistic view of their estate. Such a strategy treats data as an asset from which valuable insights can be derived. These insights, integrated into business operations, can be used to gain a competitive advantage.

An effective data strategy ensures that all data initiatives follow a common method and structure that is repeatable. This uniformity enables consistency throughout the enterprise for rationalising and defining all solution designs that leverage data.

In this podcast series, we investigate how CIOs get smart with their data strategy.