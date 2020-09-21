Episode 5: It’s time to unlock data’s potential
Episode 5 contributors
J Gold Associates
Jack Gold
Jack is Founder and President at J Gold Associates, a technology industry analyst firm. He has over 45 years of experience in the computer and electronics industries, including computer design, semiconductors, imaging, multimedia, technical computing, consumer electronics, software development and manufacturing systems.
Digital Readiness Institute
Ade McCormack
Ade’s extensive experience covers many organisations, countries and industries. A former technologist, today he is focused on public and private sector leadership and transformation. He has worked with MIT and Cambridge University on executive education, written six books on digital age matters and was a former opinion columnist with the Financial Times and CIO magazine, in both cases focusing on digital age leadership.