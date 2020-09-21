Episode 5: It’s time to unlock data’s potential

From building a data strategy and modernising your IT environment to leveraging big data and predictive analytics, our experts wrap up the Pacesetters podcast series with some tangible tips for building the data-driven organisation.

As CIOs deploy an intelligent data platform, they will use many underlying technologies: big data and predictive analytics, workload fingerprints, deeper instrumentation across the hardware and software stack, automation and orchestration, AI/ML-driven dynamic optimisation, and agility enablers like virtualisation, containers and cloud.

Digital achievers are converging on an intelligent data strategy. Those that adopt the mindset consciously will be able to reap the benefits of that strategy for the organisation that much sooner.

Performance, availability, security, compliance, agility, and cost requirements all feed into intelligent data strategy decisions. It is clear that as enterprises make that transition, they will be moving toward technologies like solid state storage, software-defined infrastructure, and hybrid cloud.

They will also be leveraging the significantly greater amounts of data available to them through better instrumentation, AI/ML-driven optimisation, and global learning across both cloud and non-cloud environments to improve efficiencies and drive value for the enterprise. This is what the IT organisation of the future will look like.

This episode sets out how to become a Pacesetter; to leverage data for the power of your business, to develop a robust and agile infrastructure that supports business objectives and gets IT working in the interest of business goals.