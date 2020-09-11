Episode 4: Digging for business insights with the help of AI

Given the scale and complexity of modern IT infrastructure, CIOs need to leverage AI and machine learning, along with big data analytics, to drive efficiencies within their organisations and help them better manage data effectively across its life cycle.

As companies look to become agile and built for innovation, they need to be able to overcome the limitations of a complicated IT infrastructure. This is where AI can add a noticeable difference, from optimising networking bottlenecks and workload management – between on-prem and cloud – to improving data insights for the business.

In particular, with the digital universe set to reach 40 zettabytes in 2020, man or woman alone won’t be able to triage this data and apply insight to it – and that’s where you need help from ML and AI to offer some tangible insights.

In this episode, we break down: