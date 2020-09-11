Episode 4: Digging for business insights with the help of AI
Episode 4 contributors
Natural History Museum
Alison Davis
Alison is an experienced Chief Information Officer working in the life sciences industry. She is skilled in Business Planning, Change Management, IT Governance, Programme Delivery, IT Strategy and Leadership. She was named on the 2016 and 2017 UK CIO 100 lists and on the Pivotal Future List. She was also awarded Women in IT’s CIO of the Year 2018.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Matt Armstrong-Barnes
Matt is a Chief Technologist at HPE and has a passion for Artificial Intelligence, Systems Integration & DevOps. As a strategic leader he works to drive innovative technical solutions across industries and technology trends. He has a diverse background as he has worked in the IT industry for over 25 years. He has held numerous senior leadership positions, winning, architecting and delivering sizable, complex transformation programmes.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Tony Stranack
Tony is a success-focused Information Technology Strategist with experience in designing, delivering and selling IT, Information Management and Information Storage solutions. Tony has delivered EMEA-wide sales transformation programmes, evolving a sales strategy into multi-million euros of revenue. He is positioned as a Sales CTO, working at the front of the customer buying cycle, initiating and maintaining business relationships at a CxO level.
UK Ministry of Defence
Adrian Tucker
Adrian is a highly experienced, director level, turn-around interim, specialising in complex transformation delivery, organisational restructuring and operational re-engineering.